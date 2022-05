Of all the things she misses about her hometown of Asyut, Egypt, Nermeen Shawky said it is the street food, especially the falafel sandwiches, she misses most. But that, she admitted, is a small price to pay for the opportunities provided by her family’s move to the Fairfax, Virginia, area when she was 13 years old.

