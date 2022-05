The Wareham Library Foundation donated $20,000 to the Wareham Free Library to cover part-time salaries. The Select Board voted on May 10 to accept the donation. “I’d just like to thank the Wareham Free Library Foundation,” said board member Alan Slavin. “They do this every year for us. It allows us to keep the library open and to have a little more assets than we normally would have.”

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO