LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A last attempt this session to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire has failed. The New Hampshire Senate this week voted down an amendment that would have legalized the possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana as well as three mature plants. A bill that would have legalized retail sales of cannabis at state-run liquor stores also died in the Senate earlier this year. New Hampshire remains the only state in northern New England that has not legalized the drug.

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO