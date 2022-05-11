ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Has The Best Burritos In Denver

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're ever craving a delicious and packed burrito, Denver is full of restaurants ready to satisfy. Yelp lists the highest-rated restaurants serving burritos in the Mile High City. According to the website, this...

Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO
These Are The Best Bagel Shops In Chicago

A bagel is just a bagel until you realize the true power that it has over a morning routine. Pile it high with bacon, avocado, or cream cheese, and the smiles are without-a-doubt contagious. There are a few shops local to the Windy City that boast the best bagels around.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicken Fight Fest Takes Over Elitch Gardens

Chicken comes in many forms and all delicious, crave-worthy options are worth celebration. Chicken Fight Fest, an event put on by DiningOut, is the biggest recognition of this meat in the Mile High City. On May 26, mouthwatering smells will be wafting from everyone’s favorite amusement park. This party is not one to pass up.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

3 must-try rooftop bars in Denver

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.1. The Golden MillDetails: Bring a group and compare notes on the terrace's 56 different self-pour taps.Go when: You want to set up camp at a long table on a good weather day.Address: 1012 Ford St. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Dakota Thornton, The Golden Mill2. LingerDetails: A top-tier boozy brunch spot inspired by kitchens around the world. John suggests the bottomless mimosas.Bonus: Not far away is sister restaurant El Five, serving small plates with flavors from Spain, North Africa and the Middle East. Address: 2030 W. 30th Ave. A look inside Linger. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images3. 54ThirtyDetails: An upscale perch slinging craft cocktails and skyline sights atop Le Méridien downtown.Go when: You want a special date night experience or a celebratory drink. Address: 1475 California St. The unbeatable view at 54Thirty. Photo courtesy of Wes Anderson, Le Méridien Denver Downtown
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Grocery Store Planned In Denver Food Desert

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea. (credit: CBS) Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later. Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market. (credit: CBS) “There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

La Loma Mexican Restaurant is coming to Belleview Promenade

La Loma–A Mexican Kitchen is coming to the location that formerly housed Il Fornaio at 8000 E. Belleview Avenue in the Belleview Promenade shopping center in Greenwood Village. La Loma is owned by William Brinkerhoff and presently has locations in Denver and Castle Rock. Brinkerhoff told The Villager that what makes La Loma special is its unique recipes and all-fresh preparation, as well as highly trained staff that is strongly focused on customer service.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

So long to another Denver favorite: Harvey Park’s Rosemary Cafe is closing

On Tuesday, Rosemary Cafe posted to Facebook that it has been sold and is closing, at least for now. “The Rosemary family would like to share with all of you that as of May 15th, 2022 the current owners of Rosemary’s Cafe will be stepping down and passing the restaurant to new owners,” Rosemary Cafe posted. “As of Sunday, May 15th, Rosemarys will unfortunately be closed and it is out of our hands when or if it will reopen.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘It’s Not Worth It’: HVAC Company Says It Will No Longer Service Customers in Downtown Denver

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Wheat Ridge-based heating and air conditioning company says it will no longer service businesses in or around downtown Denver due to crime, drug use and danger to its field crews. (credit: Jawaid Bazyar) “It’s not really worth it to put up with it,” said Tony Cirbo, operations manager for AC Mechanical and Engineering. He said the company works up and down the Front Range with about 100 industrial and commercial clients. But Cirbo said, after hearing from field crews who were “very nervous” working in parts of downtown, the company made the decision to turn down work...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market Date Scheduled

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is announcing details of this year's Downtown Farmers Market. The first market will be May 28th. There will be eight markets this summer, with the last on September 17th. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon. The September 17th event will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

