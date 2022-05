ELIZABETHTON — Tracy McAbee has announced that he will be stepping down as director of the Carter County School System to take a similar post in Middle Tennessee. “I have been offered the director of schools position in Lewis County. This is a time of excitement for a new chapter in our lives, and a bit of sadness to leave the school system in Carter County. I have been fortunate to be a part of a great team in Carter County and I look forward to being part of the Panther team in the near future,” McAbee said. He said the move was made to be closer to family members.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO