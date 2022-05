SAN ANGELO – An Odessa man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for harassment of a public servant after he spit on an officer. According to court documents, on February 8, 2022, a San Angelo police officer responded to Fat Boss Pub, located at 114 South Chadbourne, call regarding an unwanted subject. When the officer arrived, she observed a visibly intoxicated individual who was swaying and had a strong odor omitting from his person. The officer asked the man several times for his name to which he continued to say “Lura”. The man was placed under arrest for being in a public…

