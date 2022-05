Man, we love it when we have a clear cut forecast for good cotton planting weather. Soil temperatures were running 55-60 degrees this Wednesday morning at various places in the cotton growing areas of North Carolina. Soil temperatures rose to 68 degrees this afternoon, setting us up for good conditions tomorrow. Temperatures are predicted to go down to 59 degrees overnight, but soil temps should stay in the low 60’s and warm up quickly in the morning. As seen below, beginning on Friday, the forecast looks ideal for cotton planting, barring we don’t receive excessive rains over the next few days.

