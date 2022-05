CHICAGO — The driver charged in the hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old cyclist last week turned himself into police after his mother urged him to, prosecutors said. Phil Pinkawa, 57, of the 2900 block of North Troy Street, was charged with failing to report an accident that resulted in death, police said. Prosecutors said Pinkawa hit Nick Parlingayan Wednesday night in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, just across the street from where another driver killed bicyclist Carla Aiello in 2019.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO