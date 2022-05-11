ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans WR Nico Collins is well positioned for a 2022 breakout

By John Hunter Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnjB6_0facAtPZ00

By all accounts, it has been a successful offseason for general manager Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans. They were able to retain all of their key free agents, bring in some new contributors, and their draft was universally lauded. Rookies such as Derek Stingley, Kenyon Green, Jalen Pitre and John Metchie were all selected in the top-50 and are going to be asked to make an instant impact.

The stability of the off-season in addition to a new influx of talent has created some clear winners in Houston. Davis Mills has virtually no competition for the starting job and has continuity with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and his favorite target from last season in Brandin Cooks. Lovie Smith gets to work with a far more talented defensive group than he was asked to coordinate last season.

Beyond the coach and the quarterback, the obvious benefactors of any team improvement, there is another clear winner from the offseason: Second-year wide receiver Nico Collins.

Collins had an up and down rookie season that, although flashed talent, didn’t provide any true indication of what Houston has going forward. The Michigan product started eight of 14 games and caught 33 balls for 446 yards. His position group entering the off-season was considered one of immense importance to improve if Mills was going to stand a chance quarterbacking the team in 2022.

Although the team did work to boost the receiving group, it did so in a way that shockingly appears very non-threatening to Collins. Former Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton was the only new free agent brought in while veterans such as Chris Conley were brought back on short-term deals.

Collins has a very clear path to winning the boundary receiver job opposite of Brandin Cooks. Hamilton showed some promise in Denver, however nothing that would suggest he has a better track than Caserio’s third-round draft pick in 2021. Collins’ 6-4 size also gives him a distinct skillset advantage over Hamilton at 6-1.

The other veteran receivers in the room either lack the talent of Collins or have already proven at the NFL level they’re not the players teams should build their receiving group around.

The Texans did draft a receiver in the NFL draft and they did so at a rather high pick. Caserio parted with a multitude of selections to trade up to the 44th overall pick in Round 2 in order to secure John Metchie from Alabama. However, this is probably the best possible scenario for Collins.

Metchie is going to need time to recover from his ACL tear that happened late in the season at Alabama. Although Dr. Lyle Cain, the Alabama team football doctor who performed the ACL surgery, is confident in Metchie’s healing abilities, the wideout may likely miss time in both rookie minicamp and organized team activities. Even when he is on the field, Metchie and Collins project to entirely different roles.

The Alabama receiver appears set to man the slot receiver position in three-wide-receiver sets for offensive coordinator Hamilton. His skillset is one of fine route running and playmaking speed compared to Collins’ catch-point dominance and size.

If anything, Metchie debatably helps Collins more than creating any obstacle towards a breakout sophomore year. He will draw attention away in the slot and create more of the one-on-one opportunities that Collins was drafted to win. His skillset compliments the existing duo of Cooks and Collins extremely well.

In addition to how the receiver room shook out, Collins likely benefits from other decisions on the team. He was drafted in the same class as Mills and should have great chemistry and continuity with the starting quarterback. Hamilton, if as advertised as an offensive coordinator, will be able to better place Collins in situations to succeed compared to just a year prior.

Altogether, Collins may be primed for a breakout year. The front office showed their faith in his talent a year ago when they traded up to select him in the draft and now it’s time to see if that faith will be rewarded. His sophomore season represents the perfect opportunity to break onto the national scene and to give Mills a legitimate second weapon on the field.

It will be in Collins’ best interest to succeed as well. With a bevy of cap space entering the 2023 offseason and a ton of draft capital, Houston will have options at the receiver position. They may be incentivized to overpay for a reliable boundary receiver like Jacksonville did with Christian Kirk or to draft a young WR1 for their quarterback, a la Garrett Wilson for Zach Wilson should Collins ultimately fail to be the right compliment for Cooks.

The only things set in the receiver group is that Cooks is the No. 1 wideout and Metchie almost certainly gets the first shot to operate in the slot. After that, Collins has far and away the best opportunity to break away and excel in Houston this season.

Things broke right for Collins this off-season, fans will have to see how he capitalizes on that good fortune.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans sign LSU CB Derek Stingley

The Houston Texans are making headway with their 2022 NFL draft class. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have signed former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley to a four-year rookie deal worth $34.6 million. The Texans picked Stingley No. 3 overall in the draft to shore...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Colts Visiting with Former Early-Round Edge Rusher

The Indianapolis Colts don't have many holes to fill on their roster before the season begins but they could use a little more experience at edge rusher. They are attempting to address that now, as they are reportedly hosting free-agent edge defender DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Alabama State
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Broncos' K.J. Hamler wants "Tyler Lockett role" for Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler said he wants to play the “Tyler Lockett role” for quarterback Russell Wilson. Hamler is reportedly ahead of schedule with rehab from a torn ACL and dislocated hip that he suffered in Week 3 last season. The 2020 second-round pick expects to be ready for the start of training camp, which will allow him to build rapport with his new quarterback. Hamler will likely see fewer targets from Wilson than Lockett did in Seattle, but they have similar physical profiles that could allow Hamler to emerge as the preferred deep threat on the Broncos' offense.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Armando Bacot helped UNC land this football transfer

Armando Bacot is just living the life. After a big breakout junior season, the UNC forward is following it up with an awesome offseason fresh off the announcement that he is returning for another year. Bacot will make an appearance on the Netflix show “Outer Banks” and was also recently spotted at the Kentucky Derby. But he’s picked up a new talent as well — recruiting. Bacot has flexed his muscles on social media in terms of trying to convince players to come to North Carolina. Both basketball and football. One of the latest UNC football transfers, Lejond Cavazos, was a player that...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Chris Conley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Free Agents#American Football#Wr#Davis Mills Metchie#Oc Time
Yardbarker

Another George Kittle? Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Signs Rookie Contract

- The Houston Texans have another rookie signed, sealed and delivered for the upcoming 2022 season. The Texans and Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano have agreed to terms on a four-year deal. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by TexansDaily.com. A...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Vikings draw Thanksgiving Day Week 12 matchup with Patriots

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will reportedly get a third crack at trying to beat the New England Patriots for the first time in his career. Per the Boston Herald, the two teams are slated to clash at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving night at 7:20 p.m. CT. So it’ll be another primetime spotlight game for the Vikings, who already nabbed a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader slot against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners in top 4, receives predictions for 2023 LB Phil Picciotti

A few weeks out from their biggest recruiting event of the year, the Oklahoma Sooners have made some positive headway with several 2023 prospects over the last week. They landed a commitment from versatile 2023 three-star prospect Kaleb Spencer. The Sooners received recruiting projections for tight end Reid Mikeska, a former Clemson commit, and wide receiver Anthony Evans.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin football offers the No. 1-ranked player in South Dakota

On Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers offered three-star 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from Pierre, S.D., per an announcement on his Twitter. Kienholz has started the last two seasons for T.F. Riggs High School in his hometown and is ranked as the No. 1 player in South Dakota and No. 59 QB in the country by 247Sports. Kienholz already holds several power five offers including Pitt, Washington, Washington State and Illinois. He is the fifth quarterback to be offered by Wisconsin in the class of 2023.
PIERRE, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy