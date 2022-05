The indictment also references several of Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics and music videos that include mentions or symbols of YSL. Young Thug and Gunna are among the 28 people being charged for being associated with the Young Slime Life gang, most commonly referred to as YSL. They were named in a 56-count grand jury indictment in Georgia, according to ABC News.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO