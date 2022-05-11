ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nate Oats Challenges Transfers Ahead of Regions Tradition

By Joe Gaither
 2 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program has experienced heavy roster turnover after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Tide lost five scholarship players to the transfer portal and three more to the NBA Draft process, leaving head coach Nate Oats to manage the roster in preparation for the the 2022-23...

Nate Oats believes potential transfers have been a ‘little scared’ of Alabama

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats believes the team’s current roster has made it harder for his team to fill its two open scholarships for the upcoming season. “We’re trying to use them,” Oats said Wednesday at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. “Couple guys we’ve gone after have gotten a little scared of our current roster. We need somebody that’s willing to fight for minutes. We’ve got a pretty good roster right now.”
Tuscaloosa, AL
