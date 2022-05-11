We’re obsessed with chunky platforms (again)

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
