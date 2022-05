Now that Mother's Day is here, it is officially warm enough in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois to plant flowers and buy hanging baskets to beautify our porches and decks. Besides dealing with allergies as soon as I walk outside, this is my FAVORITE time of the year! If you need a few ideas about where to buy flowers, I have a list of 13 spots below. But here's some more good news...there is a NEW place that just opened up in Rochester too!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO