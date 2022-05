HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Brooke Carter tossed a three-hit shutout and Peyton Prigge hit a grand slam to help Utah Valley pull away in a 7-0 win over No. 4 seed Abilene Christian on Wednesday at the WAC Softball Tournament. The win was the second of the day for the Wolverines (24-25), who will now face No. 1 seed Grand Canyon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT.

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO