Woman Shot and Killed in Van Nuys Area; Person in Custody

Photo: Getty Images

VAN NUYS (CNS) - A woman was shot and killed today in the Van Nuys area, and a person was taken into custody, authorities said.

The woman died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported 1:30 a.m. near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

According to Fox 11, police arrested the woman's boyfriend in the death. The suspect's name was not immediately released.