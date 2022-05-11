Benton Whitley receives Cooney Award

WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior defensive lineman Benton Whitley, a member of the Holy Cross football team, has been selected as the 2021-2022 winner of the Honorable John P. Cooney Memorial Award. Presented by the Holy Cross Varsity Club in memory...
WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior midfielder Max Krause, a member of the Holy Cross men's soccer team, has been selected as the 2021-2022 winner of the John A. Meegan Athletic Achievement Award. Presented by the Holy Cross Varsity Club, the Meegan Award goes to a student-athlete, regardless of class, who competed in a sport other than football, baseball and basketball, and who attained outstanding achievement during his or her college career. This award is given by the club in memory of the late John A. Meegan (Class of 1939), loyal follower of all Crusader sports and esteemed treasurer of the Varsity Club from 1988 to 1996.
WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross Athletics held its 2022 Crusader Awards on Monday, May 9 at Polar Park. During the show, Director of Athletics Kit Hughes announced that the Coaching Staff of the Year award will be renamed the Jim Kavanagh Coaching Staff of the Year Award, in honor of Kavanagh's 52-year career at Holy Cross.
Danny Woodhead is in line for a homecoming, not to Foxborough, but Brookline. The former New England Patriots running back advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open on Wednesday, recording an even par 71 at the Omaha Country Club. He finished tied for third in Nebraska, grabbing one of the Top 5 spots, which is good to advance to the next stage. Woodhead, 37, will play in Final Qualifying in either May 23 or June 6 at a site that hasn?t been determined yet.
WORCESTER, Mass. — Junior Annie Lineberger of the Holy Cross women's track and field team has been named the Hilton Garden Inn Crusader of the Week for May 2 to May 8. Lineberger earned First-Team All-Patriot League honors in the pole vault with a mark of 3.94 meters on Friday, May 6 at the Patriot League Outdoor Championship hosted by Navy. This marks a new personal best for Lineberger.
A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Massachusetts. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse as the top choice for Massachusetts. "In the kitchen of Maddi’s Cookery...
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seattle man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor. Jabarie Phillips,44, allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old middle schooler in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”
More games or more grass fields? Turf wars play out across Massachusetts. Next to the Salemwood School in Malden at the end of a recent school day, the sound of children's joyful shouting filled the air at Roosevelt Park with backpacks strewn along the edge of the large grass field. The ground is scattered with dandelions and patches of dried mud.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard, a New England icon widely regarded as one of the country's top meteorologists, announced his retirement Wednesday. Leonard will retire from his weeknight appearances on NewsCenter 5 on May 25, but transition from his daily role to the position of...
One of the most famous, if not the most famous areas along US Route 44 lies in what is known as the Bridgewater Triangle. Residents of Southeastern Massachusetts have long been plagued by strange phenomena that has mystified scientists, archaeologists, cryptozoologists, historians and researchers of the paranormal. The triangle is a parcel of land two hundred square miles in size that apparently harbors mythical creatures, ghostly lights, phantoms, and even UFOs.
"People here are very reluctant to believe that hate groups can exist here. We have a long history of confronting bigotry in other places and denying it at home." Although many may see Massachusetts as a beacon of inclusive ideals, the state is not immune to the activities of hate groups. In fact, last year Massachusetts was the fourth-most targeted state in the country by hateful propaganda, according to The Anti-Defamation League.
I have ridden a motorcycle through the windy roads of Sicily and braved driving the streets of Rome; bike-commuted in Portland, Maine, Boulder, Colorado, and Bethesda, Maryland; driven 15,000 miles across the US over three months, exploring towns and places many Americans will never see or even realize exist … I have, in all of that, never seen worse roads, drivers or traffic enforcement in my life.
BOSTON, MA — In response to a state house hearing on labor rate reimbursed for collision repairs, several hundred Massachusetts auto body shop owners, family members, employees, voc-tech students and supporters are expected to converge on the State House. In addition to community demonstration of support, a motorcade of flatbed trucks topped with damaged cars will circle the area.
A small sinkhole appeared on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon in Framingham, police said, closing a lane for several hours. The sinkhole was on the left lane of the Boston-bound side of I-90 at the 113.8 mile marker, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Aerial footage showed the hole to...
Springtime in New England isn't necessarily the longest season. However, it is still a very crucial few weeks. The short window is when New Englanders head to local garden centers and farmer's markets to load up on annual and perennial beauties. While garden centers offer all the year's new buds, there's one New England nursery that offers a little bit more.
The first time I traveled to the midwest section of the country, I was shocked to learn that these normal things were referred to as something else, terms that I was unfamiliar with and vice versa to the people born there. If you grew up in the Boston, Massachusetts area...
It’s finally time to break out the shorts and flip flops. According to the National Weather Service, a heatwave will hit Massachusetts late this week and into this weekend, with temperatures predicted to reach the low 80s. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 77 degrees in...
SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will restore daily service on the lone east-west train running through Springfield — the Chicago-to-Boston Lake Shore Limited — effective May 23. Amtrak reduced service due to COVID-19 restrictions and was running the train just three, and later five, days a week. Most recently, the Lake Shore Limited is not running on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
QUINCY, Mass. — Interstate 93 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon in Quincy, after a vehicle rolled over, leaving someone trapped inside, according to state police. Emergency crews on scene assisting cleanup efforts. All three lanes southbound are currently closed. No further information has been released. This is...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Massachusetts and looking for some new restaurants to try, the website OpenTable has some suggestions for you.
Comments / 0