Benton Whitley receives Cooney Award

WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior midfielder Max Krause, a member of the Holy Cross men's soccer team, has been selected as the 2021-2022 winner of the John A. Meegan Athletic Achievement Award. Presented by the Holy Cross Varsity Club, the Meegan Award goes to a student-athlete, regardless of class, who competed in a sport other than football, baseball and basketball, and who attained outstanding achievement during his or her college career. This award is given by the club in memory of the late John A. Meegan (Class of 1939), loyal follower of all Crusader sports and esteemed treasurer of the Varsity Club from 1988 to 1996.

15 HOURS AGO