ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Police Seek Information on Abbie Brandenburg, Missing Since May 5th

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDanville Police are seeking information on a missing person, Abbie Brandenburg, last seen Thursday May 5th; as her 2009 Red Ford Edge was shown on a traffic camera heading north over the Denmark Road Bridge...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Victim in Vehicle Pulled from Lake Vermilion Identified as Missing Person Abbie Brandenburg

THE FOLLOW IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a vehicle was recovered at Lake Vermilion late last night which belonged to the missing 26 year-old Danville, IL woman, Abigail M. Brandenburg. Ms. Brandenburg was found inside the vehicle. No foul play is suspected in this case, as an autopsy was performed today on May 12, 2022. Ms. Brandenburg’s next of kin were contacted.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Special dive team helped find missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The body of a missing woman has been found. After days of searching and a special dive team, the family of Abbie Brandenburg has some closure. Brandenburg had been missing for several days. She was last seen driving over Lake Vermilion. Brandenburgs’ car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday night. […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police in Normal need help looking for missing woman

Normal, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has vanished. Officers say 62-year-old Lisa Putnam-Cole has a condition that puts her in danger. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 150 pounds, and has brown hair. Putnam-Cole drives a...
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Inmate of Iroquois County Jail suffers medical incident and dies

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate at the Iroquois County Jail suffered a medical incident and died, officials said. The person's name has not been released. Police said he was from Hoopeston, Illinois and was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County deputies during a traffic stop due to having an outstanding warrant. The warrant was out of Newton County, Indiana for failure to appear on an aggravated battery to a public official charge.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police: Woman admits burning down house

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman told police she burnt her house down. On Tuesday, Taylorville Police and Taylorville Firefighters received a call in regards to a house fire on East Adams Street. Police said they also received a call about a disturbance at that location. When police arrived at the scene, they saw thick […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Deputies: Attempted murder suspect stabbed self when found

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County investigators said a Decatur attempted murder suspect stabbed himself with a screwdriver when authorities found him. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Corey M. Smith was arrested at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of E. Olive St. With the help of Decatur police, deputies gained entry into the home, where they said they found Smith in the basement.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Mental Health Issues
wbiw.com

Mitchell Police needs publics help in identifying suspect involved in theft case

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police officers need the publics help in identifying a female suspect accused of theft and fraud after an incident involving an elderly female. The suspect was driving a white SUV with what appeared to be Tennessee license plates. She reportedly stole $1,900 and attempted to cash a fraudulent check for an additional $2,500 from the same victim. The female suspect stole a purse from an elderly female at Mitchell Manor.
MITCHELL, IN
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Annual Police Memorial Service Honors Those who Lost their Lives in Line of Duty

On a sunny Thursday morning in Danville’s Sunset Memorial Park, Danville Police and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Officers were joined by numerous community members and officials in honoring those who gave their lives while protecting the public. Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn talked about the special day. AUDIO: We...
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
WCIA

8-year-old told Decatur police she saw her mom got shot

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sworn statement from Decatur Police reveals details of a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur. On May 9, at 7:28 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Walnut Grove Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: U.S. Route 45 shut down in Coles County

Update at 9:35 p.m. U.S. Route 45 at County Road 250N is back open. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening. The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen driver charged in deadly Bartonville crash

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in the February crash involving Limestone High School students, which resulted in the death of 15-year-old Mia Dusek, is being charged by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office. The 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide. The teen...
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rollover crash closes Southbound Sterling Avenue

UPDATE (10:29 p.m.) — Two suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Sterling Avenue near Scenic Drive Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. The occupant of the vehicle that rolled over is walking and talking, and...
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Newton man dies after crashing into tree in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 24-year-old Newton Illinois man has died after a single vehicle crash in Jasper County according to Illinois State Police. ISP announced that Jarrett S. Zumbahlen, of Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on May 11 along North 775th […]
JASPER COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Cayuga Resident, 16, Dies in Vermillion Co, IN Accident

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILLION CO, IN SHERIFF’S RELEASE. On Wednesday May 11, 2022; the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls in reference to a Bus versus Car crash at State Road 63. According to multiple witnesses at the scene, a 2005 BMW Z4 was attempting to turn north onto State Road 63 from State Road 234. A Semi Tractor-trailer was turning westbound onto State Road 234 from State Road 63, and the driver of the BMW was not able to see around the Semi. The driver of the BMW drove onto the southbound lanes of State Road 63, and was immediately struck in the driver’s side door by a 2017 MCI Transit bus which was being operated by South Ocean Inc.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

ISP: Semi truck rollover near Mahomet

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a semi truck that rolled over near Mahomet. It’s on I-74 at mile post 174, which is the Prairie View Road exit. The eastbound lanes are currently shut down as authorities are diverting traffic on to US 150. This is still a developing story. […]
MAHOMET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy