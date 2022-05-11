Danville Police Seek Information on Abbie Brandenburg, Missing Since May 5th

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILLION CO, IN SHERIFF’S RELEASE. On Wednesday May 11, 2022; the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls in reference to a Bus versus Car crash at State Road 63. According to multiple witnesses at the scene, a 2005 BMW Z4 was attempting to turn north onto State Road 63 from State Road 234. A Semi Tractor-trailer was turning westbound onto State Road 234 from State Road 63, and the driver of the BMW was not able to see around the Semi. The driver of the BMW drove onto the southbound lanes of State Road 63, and was immediately struck in the driver’s side door by a 2017 MCI Transit bus which was being operated by South Ocean Inc.

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO