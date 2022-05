Click here to read the full article. In a speedy and virtual annual meeting Wednesday morning, Kohl’s shareholders approved the reelection of the 13 existing board members. In doing so, a majority of the shareholders, the company said, rejected the slate of 10 directors that had been proposed by activist shareholder Macellum Advisors. The existing directors were reelected for one-year terms.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomOne/Of By Patricia Voto Resort 2023Inside Farfetch's Beauty Launch Party The results announced are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. The final certification of...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO