Oshkosh, WI

Three UW Oshkosh students recognized with April I-RISE Awards

By News Bureau
uwosh.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin Oshkosh College of Letters and Science Equity, Diversity and Inclusive Climate (EDIC) committee has named three students as the winners of the I-RISE Awards for the month of April....

uwosh.edu

uwosh.edu

Kennan Timm, longtime UWO sports information director, to retire

Kennan Timm, who has been the sports information director and human encyclopedia for University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Athletics the past 37 years, announced Thursday he is retiring, effective June 30. Since arriving on the UW Oshkosh campus in August 1985, Timm has overseen publicizing one of the most successful athletics...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fond Du Lac, WI
Education
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District cancels classes for Friday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District has announced the cancelation of classes for Friday, May 13. In an email sent out to families on Thursday night, the district officials said they’re canceling classes due to extreme heat and higher-than-average staff absences. The cancelation will include...
APPLETON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Rock River Community Clinic names new medical director

Rock River Community Clinic (RRCC) has announced that Donald Williams, MD, will serve as the clinic’s next medical director. Additionally, the announcement notes, he will provide primary care at the RRCC Whitewater Clinic several mornings each week. According to information released by RRCC, Williams attended medical school at the...
WHITEWATER, WI
#Uw Oshkosh#College#Fox Cities#Edic#Uwo
WLUC

Wisconsin to help fund new Navy ships built in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) opened a new building Thursday where it will assemble new frigates for the U.S. Navy. FMM is currently under contract with the U.S. Navy to produce two guided-missile frigates, the first in the Constellation class at a cost of about $553.8 million each. The Navy has an option to order up to eight more of the ships, with a total contract value of about $5.5 billion.
MARINETTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tiki-themed charter tours coming to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for something to do as temperatures continue to climb? Well, one family is bringing a one-of-a-kind charter business to the Fox River in Oshkosh. Starting in the summer of 2022, Cruisin’ Tikis Oshkosh will launch and offer private charter tours to groups of six...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$5 million grant helps Green Bay redevelop shipyard district

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay received a $5 million grant to redevelop the Shipyard District. The grant is expected to help out funding for phase two of the program, which is supposed to include a lawn for concerts, festivals, and other events. Alongside the lawn, a dog park, urban beach, playground, and splash pad are included in the plan.
GREEN BAY, WI
MIX 108

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wortfm.org

Report Shows Declining Walleye Population in Wisconsin

A recent report from the UW Madison Center for Limnology shows that walleye populations are declining around the state. The fish has long been regarded as the state’s top game fish, and has been a selling point to anglers around the world. Earlier today, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke...
MADISON, WI
whby.com

New COVID cases continue to climb in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis–The number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continues to climb. The state Department of Health Services reports 2,008 positive tests on Tuesday–which increases the weekly average to 1,925 new cases a day. That is the highest that number has been since February 13th. The positivity rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Pardoned by Governor Evers

Governor Tony Evers recently issued 49 more pardons, and a Manitowoc woman was on the list. Nearly 40 years ago, Catherine Tease was working at a shore store at the age of 19. She was arrested after she falsified refunds and kept the money for herself. In Governor Evers’ statement...
MANITOWOC, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Hudak & the City: Ardy & Ed's

Welcome to Hudak in the City! In a nutshell, I am a sub-par blogger with a true love for food and fun in Oshkosh. Follow along monthly for updates on some of my favorite things to do, eat and drink in the greatest city in Wisconsin!!. It’s finally Summer, Oshkosh!!...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison wants to give bees an extra chance to pollenate this May, but that doesn’t mean residents can let their lawns grow all month. On Tuesday, city leaders put their own twist on the ‘No Mow May’ movement cutting its way across Wisconsin by passing what they call ‘Low Mow May.’ So, while homeowners cannot simply lock up their lawnmowers until June, they will:
MADISON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.

