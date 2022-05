On paper, Penn wasn't the best school for me. There's no journalism major, which was a key determinant in deciding where I would transfer to my sophomore year. (I had an epiphany three days into being a physics major at my first university that I did want to pursue my dream of being a photojournalist.) Its reputation as the "Social Ivy" has never been something I’ve identified with, and its culture of preprofessionalism still makes me shiver.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO