The562’s high school baseball and softball coverage for the 2022 season is sponsored by LBUSD Board of Education Member Megan Kerr. In the history of California high school baseball, only two coaches have won more games than Lakewood legend Spud O’Neil. His 930th win, Tuesday afternoon, looked a lot like the classic Lancers baseball that fans know and love. Lakewood welcomed in a higher-ranked opponent in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, No. 4 Norco.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO