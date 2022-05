It wasn’t much, but Monday’s snow and other recent storms have dropped some water in Tooele County, but not enough to move the needle on the drought monitor. The U.S Drought Monitor continues to show most of Tooele County in stage 3 or “extreme” drought with the southeast and southwest corners of the county in stage 2 or “severe” drought.

TOOELE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO