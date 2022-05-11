ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Set With Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Returning

By Mia Galuppo
 2 days ago
A sequel to comedy-thriller A Simple Favor is a go at Amazon and Lionsgate. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are set to reprise their roles, with director Paul Feig returning to the director’s chair.

Jessica Sharzer will write the sequel, having penned the 2018 movie that followed a mommy blogger (Kendrick) who tries to solve the disappearance of her new mysterious and elegant friend (Lively) from their a small town. It is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Darcey Bell.

Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment, with Sharzer to executive produce.

A Simple Favor earned $53 million at the domestic box office with an impressive $97 million at the worldwide box office.

Lively, repped by WME, Management 360, and Sloane Offer, will make her feature directorial debut with Seconds for Searchlight based on the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Feig, who will next release the Netflix feature The School for Good and Evil , is represented by CAA and Sloane Offer. Kendrick is represented by CAA and Range Media Partners, and is set for Lionsgate feature Alice, Darling . Sharzer is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and Lichter Grossman.

