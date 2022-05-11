Man Wanted for Fatal Ridgewood Shooting Found Dead With Gunshot Wound to the Head

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot in Ridgewood Monday morning. Pictured are police on Fresh Pond Road. (Photo: Citizen)

The man believed to have fatally shot a Ridgewood woman—and wounded her neighbor in a hail of fire—has been found, according to police.

The NYPD reported that Pedro Cintron, the suspect, was found dead in Greenpoint, Brooklyn at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Cintron, according to a police spokesperson, took his own life. He was found on McKibbin Street, near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Cops had been looking for Cintron since Monday, after he allegedly gunned down Migdalia Ortega, 51, in her apartment at around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Cintron, 55, was the victim’s former boyfriend.

He allegedly shot her neighbor, a 48-year-old female, who was coming to her aid. The woman was hit in the abdomen and the shoulder.

Ortega was rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m., according to police. The second victim survived and is in critical but stable condition.

Pedro Cintron (L) was found dead in Greenpoint Brooklyn Wednesday morning. He was wanted for killing Migdalia Ortega and wounding her neighbor during a deadly shooting in Ridgewood Monday morning. Cintron fled the crime scene Monday in a dark blue Nissan Rogue (R) (Photos: NYPD)

Police were called to the scene after received a 911 that two woman had been shot at 66-17 Fresh Pond Rd.

They discovered both women with gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

Ortega, who lived on the third-floor of a three-story building, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Her neighborhood, who lives on the second floor, heard the gunfire and went to the woman’s assistance but was fired upon by the suspect, according to Deputy Chief Julie Morrill, who gave a press briefing at the scene.

The neighbor was shot in the abdomen and the shoulder, police said. She then fled back to her apartment but was followed by the suspect who was firing off rounds, Morrill said.

Detectives said that there were shell casings throughout the hallway of the apartment building.

Ortega worked for the NYPD Information Technology Bureau, with 11 years in service.

Morrill said there were no prior reports of domestic violence involving the couple.

It is unclear what sparked the dispute.