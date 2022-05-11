ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man Wanted for Fatal Ridgewood Shooting Found Dead With Gunshot Wound to the Head

Brooklyn Post
Brooklyn Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKd2j_0fabkeUT00
One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot in Ridgewood Monday morning. Pictured are police on Fresh Pond Road. (Photo: Citizen)

The man believed to have fatally shot a Ridgewood woman—and wounded her neighbor in a hail of fire—has been found, according to police.

The NYPD reported that Pedro Cintron, the suspect, was found dead in Greenpoint, Brooklyn at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Cintron, according to a police spokesperson, took his own life. He was found on McKibbin Street, near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Cops had been looking for Cintron since Monday, after he allegedly gunned down Migdalia Ortega, 51, in her apartment at around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Cintron, 55, was the victim’s former boyfriend.

He allegedly shot her neighbor, a 48-year-old female, who was coming to her aid. The woman was hit in the abdomen and the shoulder.

Ortega was rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m., according to police. The second victim survived and is in critical but stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Enlyb_0fabkeUT00
Pedro Cintron (L) was found dead in Greenpoint Brooklyn Wednesday morning. He was wanted for killing Migdalia Ortega and wounding her neighbor during a deadly shooting in Ridgewood Monday morning. Cintron fled the crime scene Monday in a dark blue Nissan Rogue (R) (Photos: NYPD)

Police were called to the scene after received a 911 that two woman had been shot at 66-17 Fresh Pond Rd.

They discovered both women with gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

Ortega, who lived on the third-floor of a three-story building, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Her neighborhood, who lives on the second floor, heard the gunfire and went to the woman’s assistance but was fired upon by the suspect, according to Deputy Chief Julie Morrill, who gave a press briefing at the scene.

The neighbor was shot in the abdomen and the shoulder, police said. She then fled back to her apartment but was followed by the suspect who was firing off rounds, Morrill said.

Detectives said that there were shell casings throughout the hallway of the apartment building.

Ortega worked for the NYPD Information Technology Bureau, with 11 years in service.

Morrill said there were no prior reports of domestic violence involving the couple.

It is unclear what sparked the dispute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJYWT_0fabkeUT00
Deputy Chief Julie Morrill (R) (Photo via Twitter)

Comments / 0

Related
bronx.com

Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girl dead, 4 injured in Paterson shooting, police say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A girl died and four men were injured after a shooting took place in Paterson on Wednesday night, police said. Officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head in the vicinity of Essex and Madison streets at around 10:20 p.m., according to officials. She was pronounced dead […]
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
Ridgewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ridgewood, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Irvington Man Killed In Newark

A 23-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed this week in Newark, authorities said. Jahque Benbow was found suffering from gunshot wounds when police responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of Grove Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

NYPD: Brooklyn man stabbed to death in Manhattan

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed in Greenwich Village early Friday morning, the NYPD says. Police say the stabbing happened just before 1:30 a.m. at West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue. Officers found Samer Abdalla from Bay Ridge with stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Violent Crime#Ems#Jamaica Hospital
PIX11

Man gropes woman aboard moving Bronx train, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a moving train in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 41-year-old victim boarded a southbound No. 4 train at around 7:30 a.m. on April 29, and as the train traveled to the subway station at 149th Street and Grand Concourse, the suspect touched […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman found with a plastic bag over her head was killed: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspect nabbed in knifepoint rape in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 17-year-old fatally shot after argument in the Bronx

Gun violence continues to plague the Bronx as police report a teenager has died in a Tuesday night shooting. Police say they responded to West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for shots fired and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot to his chest. The teen was...
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn, NY
398
Followers
216
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Brooklyn Post

 http://www.brooklynpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy