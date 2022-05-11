Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

The Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville track and field teams all earned automatic qualifiers for the State Meet next week. The Pella Christian track and field team will compete in at least eight events at the Drake Blue Oval next week. For the second year in a row, Levi Schelhaas qualified for four events at the State Meet. Individually, he won the 200m and 400m dashes. Schelhaas was also a part of the state qualifying 800 sprint medley relay team and 4x400m relay team with teammates Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Peyton Ritzert, and Noah Nunnikhoven. Ritzert also qualified for the 400m hurdles. Trevor Veenstra qualified for both the shot put and discus, and Cara Veenstra won the high jump to earn her spot at the State Meet. Schelhaas said that it is an honor to compete in four events at state for the second straight year and is glad he can share the accomplishment with his team.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO