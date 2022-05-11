ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses this week’s Pella School...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola School Board President Rob Keller about the most recent Indianola School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: The Land Remains

How does the way we use the land shape our lives, and our future?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Neil Hamilton, Professor, former Director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, and author of “The Land Remains–a Midwestern Perspective on our Past and Future.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kniakrls.com

Outgoing Teachers to be Recognized at Pella Schools

The teachers wrapping up their careers in the Pella Community School District are being recognized next week. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says a retirement open house will be held on Wednesday, May 18th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Pella High School east commons. Ebeling says it’s bittersweet to see so many educators leaving the district — many of whom accepted an early retirement package to assist the schools with a tight budget.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber to Hold Lunch and Learn

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will hold Lunch and Learn on Tuesday May 17 AT 12:00 PM at the Knoxville Public Library. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will be hosting a Lunch and Learn featuring Morgan Keesler who is...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baccalaureate Is Sunday

The Knoxville senior class Baccalaureate will be held on Sunday, May 16th at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. It’s a spiritual ceremony to bridge the gap between high school and post-graduation plans. Knoxville Seniors Tristyn Frost and Johnathan Watson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what the ceremony means to them.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Reynolds Visits The Well

Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Miller-Meeks Recognizes Efforts of Pella High School Engineering Students

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives to recognize Pella’s Principles of Engineering Class. Watch Miller-Meeks’ speech and read her remarks as prepared for delivery below:. Thank you, Mdm. Speaker, I rise today to honor the accomplishments of some outstanding students in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Approves Shared Transportation Agreement

The Knoxville School Board approved a sharing agreement with Pleasantville Schools for Transportation Director and Mechanic at their most recent meeting. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the agreement. “We’ve had discussions with the Pleasantville School District just looking to find ways that both...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Track Squads Head to State Qualifying Meet at Waukee

The Indianola boys and girls track and field teams will try to qualify for the state meet at the Drake Blue Oval this afternoon in a loaded class 4A district qualifier at Waukee Northwest High School. The top two qualifiers in the events will automatically qualify for state, while the next twelve best performances will earn an at-large bid that will be determined later.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Continue Look at High School Improvement Cost

The Indianola School Board received the recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force to opt for the “Replace in Place” plan for improvements to Indianola High School. Board Chair Rob Keller tells KNIA News the next step is a petition that will go out to the public, and the school board will take a closer look at costs with the school business official and the district’s financial advisors, so there will be more details and cost analysis about what could possibly be put on a September referendum. Keller also said even if the bond issue passes, taxes will not be raised by the board. To listen to the full interview, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Public Meeting for Indianola High School Upgrade Plans Set for Next Week

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High school later this month. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 18th beginning at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Defeats Perry

The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Earns Highest Possible Honors for Musical Theater

The rich tradition of excellence continued for the Pella Christian High School theater troupe in 2022. Pella Christian’s fall musical “Pippin” won the Outstanding Musical Production award, the highest possible honor for the school, as P.C. was only one of ten schools across Iowa to earn this honor, and the third consecutive for the group from Eagle Lane. The cast will be going to Des Moines on June 18 to perform a selection from their musical.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central College Graduate Dean Furness to Speak at Commencement

A 1994 Central College graduate will speak at the college’s Commencement ceremony. Dean Furness is the featured guest of the event at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. After becoming paralyzed following an accident in 2011, Furness speaks to groups via large keynotes and small settings...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville Track and Field Athletes Earn Automatic Bids to State

The Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville track and field teams all earned automatic qualifiers for the State Meet next week. The Pella Christian track and field team will compete in at least eight events at the Drake Blue Oval next week. For the second year in a row, Levi Schelhaas qualified for four events at the State Meet. Individually, he won the 200m and 400m dashes. Schelhaas was also a part of the state qualifying 800 sprint medley relay team and 4x400m relay team with teammates Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Peyton Ritzert, and Noah Nunnikhoven. Ritzert also qualified for the 400m hurdles. Trevor Veenstra qualified for both the shot put and discus, and Cara Veenstra won the high jump to earn her spot at the State Meet. Schelhaas said that it is an honor to compete in four events at state for the second straight year and is glad he can share the accomplishment with his team.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Beats Central Iowa United, Pella Awaits Tonight

The Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad defeated Central Iowa United on Thursday 4-2. Andrew Jackson and Tyler Kearney scored for the Panthers while assets came from Brock Benner, Connor Willis, Jay Kellar, and Bryce Metier while goalie John Buttell had two saves. The Panthers are now 7-7 on the season and will travel across the river to take on Pella tonight.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update

Phase 2 work on the Indianola Downtown Reconstruction Project continued this week on Salem and Howard, including the installation of the underground electrical conduit and the bore holes being filled. The Phase 1 benches were installed on the west and south side of the square, and moisture and density testing also completed.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Des Moines Metro Opera Names Scholar-In Residence for Festival Season

The Des Moines Metro Opera has named Dr. Naomi André as their Scholar-in-Residence for the 2022 Festival Season. André is a professor in Women’s Studies, the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies, and the Residential College Arts and Ideas in the Humanities Program at the University of Michigan, and is the author of Voicing Gender: Castrati, Travesti, and the Second Woman in Early-Nineteenth-Century Italian Opera and co editor of Blackness in Opera.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting for The Frame Shop

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Frame Shop today. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News The Frame Shop specializes in custom framing for original artwork, kids art, posters, family portraits, photos, fabric arts, sports photos, and much more, and all frames are built in house. The ribbon cutting will be at 10am at 401 S Jefferson Way.
INDIANOLA, IA

