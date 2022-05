I have never had children, and according to my mother, I was breast-fed as an infant. Sometimes an infant has trouble nursing, and giving a baby some formula is an option. Got to make sure you baby is fed and healthy. For many people with new born children at home, formula is essential. Many years ago, (My teenage years) I worked for Walmart, and when we had all staff meetings we would go over what department was highest in sales. Infants was always in the Top 3, and most of the time it was number 1. Not sure that is the case today.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO