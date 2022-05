The Lady Panthers came from behind to beat Centerville 4-3. The Lady Panthers were unable to get a hit until Jalyn Kopp connected and drove a ball up the middle in the third inning. Shyann Lee got the start and the win for the Lady Panthers, while Zoe Beabout recorded her first save of the year as she came in to relieve Lee in the bottom third of the 7th. Lee got the first batter in the bottom of the third to fly out to left field. Beabout was able to strike out the next two batters as they were unable to catch up to her fastball. Destiny McGlothin had a nice night at the plate going 2-3. The Lady Panthers are home Wednesday for yet another conference game against Union City.

CENTERVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO