Youngstown, OH

Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says UN

By WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press
WKBN
 2 days ago

The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday.

The U.N. desertification agency, which is currently hosting a conference of parties in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, estimates that roughly one third of the world’s population — 2.3 billion people — is already facing water scarcity, with that number expected to double by 2050.

Climate change expert says areas around Youngstown will be ‘most desirable place to live’

Although no region is spared from drought, the report noted that Africa is the hardest hit continent, with the Americas, India and Australia also highlighted as areas of particular current and future concern.

The ongoing debilitating drought in the east and Horn of Africa was highlighted as one of the “dramatic consequences” of climate change by the U.N. agency. The continent suffered 134 recorded droughts in the past century, with over half occurring in east Africa.

“We used to be able to grow enough tomatoes that we could stay fed for 8 months,” said Kenyan farmer Kheira Osman Yusuf, whose crops have been without rain for over a year. “We used to have luscious mango trees and papaya trees.” She added that food sources have become incredibly scarce and the drinking water supply has also greatly suffered. She explained they sometimes had to resort to drinking from the livestock reservoir, running the risk of getting sick from contamination.

The agency’s lead scientist Barron Orr told the Associated Press that the world needs to be more proactive rather than reactive when it comes to dealing with drought-related disasters. Orr said the next step for hardest-hit Africa is to “direct investments to build resilience, so as to bounce back from drought.”

India saw a drought-related shrink of 5% to its gross domestic product between 1998 and 2017 and Australia’s agricultural productivity slumped 18% between 2002 and 2010 due to drought. The country can also expect more wildfires like those in late 2019 and early 2020 which were spurred by a lack of rainfall, the report warned.

The same is true for the Amazon, the U.N. said, with three droughts occurring since the turn of the century and triggering forest fires , with climate change and deforestation also to blame. The agency estimates that 16% of the region’s remaining forests will burn by 2050 if deforestation continues at its current rate.

But with the right adaptation measures, water scarcity across the globe can be limited, the report said. It suggests smarter agricultural techniques which use less water while producing more food, drought action plans and greater investment in soil health, new technologies and early warning systems can all help curtail food and water shortages.

“We need to steer towards the solutions rather than continuing with destructive actions,” Ibrahim Thiaw, the executive secretary of the desertification agency, said. “We must build and rebuild our landscapes better, mimicking nature wherever possible and creating functional ecological systems.”

natureworldnews.com

48% of Bird Species are Growing Ill and Dying because of Climate Change

As shown by latest report, large numbers of majestic bird species have become ill or died as a result of biodiversity degradation, global warming, and depletion of resources. According to a preliminary report covered by ScienceAlert from researchers around the world, nearly half of living bird species were identified or presumed low birth rates. That equates to over 5,000 species facing extinction. Only 6% of the species similar studies high growth rates.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Youngstown, OH
The Independent

At least 450 people were killed in South Africa’s floods. Climate change doubled the risk

Climate change nearly doubled the likelihood of the devastating and deadly South African flooding last month, according to rapid analysis from an international team of scientists.At least 450 people were killed when subtropical storm Issa swept across KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, on Easter weekend. Parts of the region were deluged with nearly 14 inches of rain in 48 hours, around half the annual rainfall.The heavy downpours caused major flash flooding and mudslides, killing dozens of people living in hillside shanty towns. Around 6,000 homes were damaged along with critical infrastructure like highways and hydroelectric dams. Shipping...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: 'Fifty-fifty chance' of breaching 1.5C warming limit

The likelihood of crossing a key global warming threshold has risen significantly, according to a new analysis. UK Met Office researchers say that there's now around a fifty-fifty chance that the world will warm by more than 1.5C over the next five years. Such a rise would be temporary, but...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change: Rising Global Temperatures Destroy Ocean Conditions, Causing ‘Amnesia’ and ‘Memory Loss’

Human-induced climate change has been attributed by scientists to be responsible for glacial melting, sea-level rise, ocean warming, and other environmental and climatic repercussions seen over the decades. This is widely felt as global warming continues to heat up the planet, accelerated by industrialization and other activities linked to modernization.
ENVIRONMENT
WKBN

WKBN

