Arizona State

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that attribute to a county's high earnings are education and location.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's highest-earning counties. The website states, "Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income."

According to Stacker, the highest-earning county in Arizona is Maricopa County . The median annual household in the county is $64,468, which is 9.4% above the state's median and 2.6% above the national median.

Here are the top ten highest-earning counties in the state, along with the county's median annual household income:

  1. Maricopa County- $64,468
  2. Greenlee County- $63,473
  3. Coconino County- $59,460
  4. Pinal County- $58,174
  5. Pima County- $53,379
  6. Yavapai County- $52,451
  7. Graham County- $51-353
  8. Cochise County- $49,260
  9. Mohave County- $45,587
  10. Yuma County- $45,243

Click here to check out the full list of the state's highest-earning counties.

