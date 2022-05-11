This Is The Highest-Earning County In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that attribute to a county's high earnings are education and location.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's highest-earning counties. The website states, "Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income."

According to Stacker, the highest-earning county in Arizona is Maricopa County . The median annual household in the county is $64,468, which is 9.4% above the state's median and 2.6% above the national median.

Here are the top ten highest-earning counties in the state, along with the county's median annual household income:

Maricopa County- $64,468 Greenlee County- $63,473 Coconino County- $59,460 Pinal County- $58,174 Pima County- $53,379 Yavapai County- $52,451 Graham County- $51-353 Cochise County- $49,260 Mohave County- $45,587 Yuma County- $45,243

