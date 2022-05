SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - A Saturday evening landslide has blocked Lowell Point Road in Seward, and city officials say the area remains too unstable to begin clearing. According to Seward City Clerk Brenda Ballou, officials with the city of Seward met with contractors from Metco Alaska to determine how the debris will be removed from the work. No timetable has been set at this time. A press release issued by the city asks residents to stay away from the road for their own safety as the landslide remains unstable.

