ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfghO_0fabZUHw00
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that attribute to a county's high earnings are education and location.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's highest-earning counties. The website states, "Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income."

According to Stacker, the highest-earning county in Texas is Rockwell County . The median annual household in the county is $100,920, which is 63.1% above the state's median and 60.6% above the national median.

Here are the top ten highest-earning counties in the state, along with the county's median annual household income:

  1. Rockwell County- $100,920
  2. Fort Bend County- $97,743
  3. Collin County- $96,913
  4. Chambers County- $91,141
  5. Williamson County- $87,337
  6. Denton County- $86,913
  7. Kendall County- $84,747
  8. Loving County- $83,750
  9. Brazoria County- $81,447
  10. Montgomery County- $80,902

Click here to check out the full list of the state's highest-earning counties.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

2022 Texas primary runoff election: What you need to know before voting

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the May 24 Texas primary runoff election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Everything to know about voting in the 2022 Texas primary runoff election on May 24

If it seems like there have been a lot of elections in the last couple of months — you’re not wrong. Voters in Texas went to the polls in March for the primary election, then voted on May 7 in the constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election. Now, there is another chance to weigh in during the primary election runoffs on May 24. (Early voting runs from May 16 to May 20.)
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Both runoffs for Texas attorney general target Ken Paxton

The two major political parties have yet to finalize many of their nominations for the November general election, and later this month Texans settle that by voting in the primary runoff elections. At the top of the ballot for both Democrats and Republicans is the attorney general question. On primary...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Government
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

California-based company expands operations in North Texas

(The Center Square) – Another California-based company, Ruiz Foods, is expanding its operations in Texas, building a new regional headquarters in HALL Park in Frisco. The new headquarters is expected to bring at least 125 new jobs to the area by 2026. "As we continue to plan the next...
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Texas Town Elects Dead Man as Mayor

It seems like in every election cycle there are a few stories that leave you scratching your head wondering, "Wow, how did that happen?" This brings us to the town of Palmhurst, Texas. Palmhurst is a small town in south Texas near McAllen. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. was first elected as...
PALMHURST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockwell#Chambers County
KXII.com

Contract approved to widen I-35 to six lanes near Thackerville

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - ODOT announced a new project will widen 1-35 from four to six lanes at the state line. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, commissioners voted on May 5, 2022 to award a more than $11 million contract to widen I-35 from four to six lanes.
THACKERVILLE, OK
CBS Austin

Real estate outlook for Texas and beyond through 2022

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decisions an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, let's turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for spring, summer, and beyond for our area and nationally. Jessica Lautz, VP of Demographics and Behavioral Insights with the National Association of Realtors is joining us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fortworthinc.com

Fred's Texas Café CEO: From Dishrags to Carrying the Moneybags

As it concerns life-changing events, taking over Fred’s Texas Café as CEO or even moving from the sacred ground of the original location are down Quincy Wallace’s list of those kinds of big things. Pondering a future with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, no feeling on his left...
FORT WORTH, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy