Polish diplomat hears Russia's protest to Warsaw incident

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
Poland Russia Ambassador Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia's war in Ukraine were waiting for him.

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's ambassador in Moscow was summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, two days after Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine.

Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski said Russian officials expressed words of protest about the incident on Monday at a cemetery in Warsaw.

Krajewski said his response was to repeat the words of Poland's foreign minister who called the incident “highly deplorable” and something that should never have happened given the protected status of diplomats.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev was struck by red paint as he tried to pay his respects to Red Army soldiers who died on Polish territory during World War II. The protest came on Victory Day, the Russian holiday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany. Police helped Andreev to safely leave the scene

Polish government authorities say Andreev had been warned against going to the cemetery for the event because Russia's war in Ukraine has been roundly condemned by Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau hinted that Russia's summoning of Krajewski would meet with reciprocity toward Andreev.

Later Wednesday, Poland's Foreign Ministry said that a plaque with the national emblem at the entrance to Poland's Embassy in Moscow has been doused in red paint.

Traditionally reserved, bilateral relations have been very tense since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which borders Poland. The Polish government has been urging for tough international sanctions, including a ban on Russian energy sources.

Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

