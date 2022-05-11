ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In California

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
When you think of sandwiches, there are all kinds of delicious variations that come to mind. From comfort faves like fried chicken and meatball subs to regional delights (think Cubanos and the glorious cheesesteak), there are thousands of sandwich shops in the United States ready to serve you. So where can you find the best one in California?

LoveFood makes that search easier. Writers found the best sandwich shop in every state, and their pick for the Golden State is...

Wax Paper !

This is why the writers chose this special restaurant:

"This LA spot oozes cool, with one location in a shipping container in the city's Frogtown neighbourhood, and another in a former processing plant in Chinatown. The shop has won fans with its quirky specials and signature menu, on which the sandwiches are named after radio hosts. Sink your teeth into delights such as the Ira Glass – veggies, garlic aioli and Tillamook Cheddar on rye – or specials such as burrata and heirloom tomato on grandma's ciabatta."

You can find Wax Paper at 2902 Knox Ave. in Los Angeles. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click HERE to check out more amazing sandwich shops in the U.S.

