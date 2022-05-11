Gradkowski stepping down as St. Francis football coach

After a positive debut season, Bruce Gradkowski is calling it quits at St. Francis de Sales.

The former University of Toledo star and NFL quarterback stepped down as head coach of the St. Francis football program on Wednesday, 11 months after taking over for Dan Chipka and almost four months after permanently accepting the job.

St. Francis assistant Mike Blochowski will serve as interim coach in 2022.

In a news release, St. Francis described Gradkowski’s next step as a “unique coaching opportunity” that necessitated his resignation.

“This has been a very difficult decision,” Gradkowski said in the release. “St. Francis immediately felt like home to me and to my family. There is a remarkable culture at the school, and I am proud of what we did in such a short space of time.”

Gradkowski later Wednesday addressed his departure in a Twitter post.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity St. Francis blessed me with,” he wrote. “The relationships we formed over the past year hold a special place in my heart. The young men at SFS have a desire to improve and get better everyday and that’s all you can ask for.”

Gradkowski did not immediately return a message seeking further comment.

The Knights were 4-7 (2-5 TRAC) in 2021, losing 63-28 to eventual state runner-up Avon Lake in the first round of the playoffs.

St. Francis fielded a prolific offense, as wide receiver Trey Talboo led the TRAC with 16 total touchdowns. His 98 receptions and 1,412 yards were also tops in the conference. Quarterback Denim Truss had a TRAC-best 2,371 yards passing and tailback Traven Horton led the league with a 7.2 yards-per-carry average. His 1,015 yards were second-most in the TRAC.

“When Bruce and I spoke last spring, it was always clear that there were a few opportunities he would want to pursue if they presented themselves,” St. Francis president Father Geoff Rose said. “In fact, one of these opportunities did arise. When he is able to share those details, I think people will be very impressed. We are happy for coach Gradkowski and honored that he is still a part of the Knight family.”

Blochowski has coached at St. Francis for 24 years and was most recently defensive coordinator. He was head coach at St. Francis in 2010 and 2011, going 8-12 overall.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the team,” Blochowski said. “I think we have the potential to compete for the last TRAC title. I know these boys, I love them, and I can’t wait to get to work with them.”