Community rallies to support local brewer diagnosed with cancer

When his community needed him, Aaron Grizaniuk was always there.

Whether he was treating his employees at Patron Saints Brewery like family or offering space in his business for other small vendors, Mr. Grizaniuk did what he could to give people a place to succeed.

Now, in Mr. Grizaniuk’s own time of need, the community he’s helped for so long has rallied around him in support.

Earlier this year, Mr. Grizaniuk, 43, was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Grizaniuk’s close friend, Doug Hinebaugh — affectionately known as “Dougie Fresh” — saw an opportunity to do something big to help. He came up with the idea to host a fund-raiser at Middlegrounds Metropark, and partnered with multiple local businesses and friends to scale up the concept.

The Aaron Grizaniuk FUNraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday will include a fun run in the park with Toledo Roadrunners club, a downtown Toledo bike ride with Wersell’s Bike Shop and Brightz, Ltd., food trucks, a mini-market, and live music from Chloe & the Steel Strings band.

The event is free to attend, but all the vendors and participants involved will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Grizaniuk family.

Patron Saints is a West Toledo nano-brewery crafting beers and seltzers that opened nearly four years ago. Mr. Grizaniuk is one of two co-founders, as well as the brewmaster of the bar.

Eric Pfohl, the other founder of the brewery, has also helped with setting up the fund-raiser.

Mr. Hinebaugh is a photographer who became friends with Mr. Grizaniuk through the brewery’s Pedals and Pints event on Wednesday evenings.

Though Mr. Hinebaugh doesn’t drink anymore, he hangs out with the Grizaniuks at the brewery frequently. Now, while Mr. Grizaniuk is undergoing chemotherapy, Mr. Hinebaugh has stepped up to help behind the scenes, working to craft brews and can beers at the bar.

Mr. Grizaniuk’s employees have also stepped up to help — the members of Chloe and the Steel Strings, the band set to perform at the fund-raiser, are also bartenders at Patron Saints on the side. Christian Voyles, social media associate for Brightz Ltd., is also a bartender, and has been very involved.

“This is extremely personal to him, too,” Mr. Hinebaugh said of Mr. Voyles’ commitment to the cause.

The group of friends and family who had stepped up to support Mr. Grizaniuk and his brewery called themselves “the Grizzes gang.”

“There’s a giant community that is affected by this,” Mr. Hinebaugh said. “It’s touched a lot of people.”

Mr. Hinebaugh said that Mr. Grizaniuk is an important figure in the local brewery community, the bike-riding community, and the running community. His temporary absence has left a sizable hole.

However, Mr. Hinebaugh said, Mr. Grizaniuk is doing better than they expected with his treatments at the moment. He isn’t laid up in the hospital or at home, or on a “one-week bucket trip.”

“Right now, even while he’s doing his chemo, he’s still able to come up and get some hours in and spend some time with his buddies and keep Patron Saints going,” Mr. Hinebaugh said. “He’s fighting through this.”

Mr. Grizaniuk has even made it out to some of his three sons’ soccer games.

In addition to Saturday’s event, there’s also a Grizaniuk Family Fundraiser GoFundMe page. Though the page was created less than two months ago, it’s already far surpassed its $75,000 goal, with nearly 700 individual donations.

“We gotta show our loyalty,” Mr. Hinebaugh said. “Everybody appreciates what he did for them when they were having a rough time.”

“When the going got tough, Aaron was there for everybody,” Mr. Hinebaugh continued.

Now, they get to return the favor.