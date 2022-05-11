ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivana Trump Branded 'Rude' Guest by Talk Show Presenter

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Presenter Kaye Adams said the businesswoman "terrified" her and a fellow talk show...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 32

HaPpYCaMpER
10h ago

Should’ve asked her what she thought of her husband saying he was more sexually attracted to his own daughter than he was to his own wife.

Reply
19
JC
2d ago

Guess the two of them didn’t stay married because they couldn’t agree which one of them was the most important🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply(2)
45
Patricia Staples
7h ago

they both are immigrants no one can talk about the other and she should been embarrassed that her daughter dad felt sexual about his on child wow they are to of the kind wow

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Jim Carrey responds to bizarre claim that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden

Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden.In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him. After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jane Moore
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Kaye Adams
Person
Donald Trump
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Igtv#Daily Record
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
934K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy