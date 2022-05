FARMINGTON, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office released a single surveillance image of the man charged in Thursday’s brutal stabbings of two women in Bountiful and is asking the public’s help finding any or photos or video they may have pertaining to the violent attacks, one of which happened in Mueller Park, the other near 550 N. 500 West.

