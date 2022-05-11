Keystone Oaks teacher charged in child pornography case

A local school employee is facing child pornography charges.

Thomas Duxbury was arraigned Wednesday morning on several charges and is free on bail.

The Keystone Oaks School District sent a letter to families, saying Duxbury has been on administrative leave since April 22nd, when police alerted to the districts of their investigation.

According to police, Duxbury shared child pornography on Snapchat and a messaging app. He is a music teacher at the middle and high schools, as well as a gifted support teacher at the middle school.

The district says it is not aware of any charges involving any Keystone Oaks students.

