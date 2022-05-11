ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaks, PA

Keystone Oaks teacher charged in child pornography case

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Oyw9_0fabTz6F00

A local school employee is facing child pornography charges.

Thomas Duxbury was arraigned Wednesday morning on several charges and is free on bail.

The Keystone Oaks School District sent a letter to families, saying Duxbury has been on administrative leave since April 22nd, when police alerted to the districts of their investigation.

According to police, Duxbury shared child pornography on Snapchat and a messaging app. He is a music teacher at the middle and high schools, as well as a gifted support teacher at the middle school.

The district says it is not aware of any charges involving any Keystone Oaks students.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Oaks, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Keystone Oaks#The Middle School#Kdka Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy