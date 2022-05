With summer just around the corner, DJI is now launching its new Mini 3 Pro compact drone to gear you up for your outdoor excursions. Just like its predecessors, the new Mini 3 Pro retains its lightweight construction, keeping the total weight below 249 grams, meaning you won’t have to register it according to most countries’ regulations. With a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, the drone is now capable of shooting 48-megapixel stills or recording videos at 4K 60fps, giving photography and videography fans plenty to work with. The rotatable gimble allows the camera to be set up in portrait mode if you’re looking to shoot for social media.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO