Francis Marion University’s Gail and Terry Richardson Center for the Child (RCC) is set to receive $142,500 thanks to the SC Building Blocks Grant. SC Building Blocks Grants are stabilization grants appropriated to states in the American Rescue Plan Act to help support the childcare sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds must be used to cover the main operating expenses of childcare providers in order to ensure better access to childcare.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO