Get outside and take in the splendor of beautifully designed gardens 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, May 14 as part of the Annual Garden Tour. This year there are five gardens on the tour, selected by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County. They showcase plants, birds and pollinators that thrive in Georgia’s climate. All gardens are located in West Cobb. Docents will lead you through woodsy country gardens to a historic park along the Trail of Tears and answer your questions to help you improve your gardening skills. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO