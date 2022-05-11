ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz is developing a new ketchup bottle made of paper

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

Paper straws step aside, the next item to get a paper makeover is the ketchup bottle as Heinz announced a new partnership with Pulpex, a sustainable packing company.

Brands across the globe are looking for ways to become more environmentally friendly, and Heinz is next as it looks to do away with the iconic glass ketchup bottle and replace it with one made of paper, according to a press release .

The idea of a paper bottle isn't new, and Pulpex has experience with big brands, being responsible for creating the paper whisky bottle for liquor brand Johnnie Walker.

According to the press release from Heinz, the company is working on developing a bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood pulp.

Heinz said in its release that it is "the first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex's sustainable paper bottle packaging for its range of world-famous condiments."

"We hope to bring this bottle to market and to be the first sauce brand to provide consumers this choice in their purchasing decisions, as many consumers today are looking for more sustainable packaging options," Rashida La Lande, an executive vice president with Kraft Heinz, said in the release.

The Kraft Heinz Company set a goal of making all packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025 and to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. CEO Miguel Patricio said he hopes the paper ketchup bottle will help the company get there.

"Packaging waste is an industry-wide challenge that we must all do our part to address," Patricio said in the release. "That is why we are committed to taking steps to explore sustainable packaging solutions across our brands at Kraft Heinz, offering consumers more choices."

Patricio continued, sharing that he hopes other companies in his industry will follow Kraft Heinz's example in working to be more environmentally friendly.

"This new Heinz bottle is one example of how we are applying creativity and innovation to explore new ways to provide consumers with the products they know and love while also thinking sustainably," he said.

Collectors might want to pick up a glass bottle of ketchup while they can, as the prototype for the paper bottle is currently in development before it goes into consumer testing.

As for Puplex, the company's CEO Scott Winston said this is just the beginning, as he thinks paper packaging will be the next best thing.

"When global household names like Heinz embrace this type of innovative technology, it's good news for everyone — consumers and the planet," Winston said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia, PA
