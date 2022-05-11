ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6i7x_0fabS9ph00

Chelsea head to Elland Road on Wednesday night in a big fixture for both clubs, with Champions League places and relegation both on the line as we approach the Premier League season run-in.

The Blues suffered a very late collapse at the weekend to give up a two-goal lead and draw 2-2 at home with Wolves , with soon-to-be new owner Todd Boehly watching on from the stands as Romelu Lukaku returned to scoring form.

Leeds, on the other hand, couldn’t quite mount a late response of their own and went down 2-1 at Arsenal after having Luke Ayling sent-off in the first half.

That result left them in the bottom three and they have three games left including this one to lift themselves above Burnley or Everton and stave off a return to the second tier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game is set for broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

LEE - Meslier; Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk; Phillips, Bate; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

CHE - Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Odds

Leeds 9/2

Draw 16/5

Chelsea 7/10

Prediction

Jesse Marsch’s team simply have to get something from this game and, backed by the home support and given Chelsea’s own uneven form of late, maybe this is one game they can cause a bit of a surprise in. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William booed by Wembley crowd at FA Cup final

Prince William was booed by sections of the crowd as he appeared on the pitch before the FA Cup final at Wembley.The jeering started when the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, was introduced to fans during the pre-match BBC television coverage.The booing continued as William moved down to the pitch where he met and shook hands with Chelsea and Liverpool players prior to the match starting on Saturday.Some fans in the stadium also seemed to take umbrage with the national anthem and a rendition of Christian hymn Abide With Me, which were also the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta refuses to bite back at Antonio Conte criticism

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on the criticism he faced from Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Antonio Conte at the end of a fiery north London derby.Spurs brushed aside their rivals 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to reignite hopes of pipping the Gunners to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.But the drama did not end on the pitch as, after Arteta appeared to blame referee Paul Tierney for the result, Conte claimed the Spaniard “complains a lot” and should “focus more on his team”.Rather than continue the war of words, Arteta indicated he was following Conte’s advice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

After closing in on Arsenal with a Thursday night North London Derby victory, Tottenham know they can put the pressure on their rivals with a win against Burnley.Mike Jackson’s side travel to London needing a result of their own, level on points with Leeds in the battle for Premier League survival though possessing a game in hand on their fellow strugglers.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action from the Premier League starting with Spurs vs BurnleyJackson was named Manager of the Month for April after making a significant impact after replacing Sean Dyche in charge at Turf Moor, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Haaland says goodbye and ton up for Root – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.FootballDortmund said goodbye to Erling Haaland.What a ride! Thank you, Erling! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uXcRiGBGDh— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 14, 2022It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt. At @BVB, I've spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fanbase that has been always our extra man on the pitch. The Yellow Wall is truly incredible. I'll never forget any of this! Thank you all! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/MegplT4y7B—...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nottingham Forest surge into first-leg Championship play-off lead over Sheffield United

Strikes from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson helped Nottingham Forest take a slender 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship play-off first leg.A raucous atmosphere greeted both sets of players on the pitch as Blades searched for a return to the top flight after two years, while Forest looked to end their 23-year absence.The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute courtesy of Colback’s rebound effort with their first foray into the opposition half.They could have been further in front but for Wes Foderingham in the Blades net, who denied clear-cut efforts from Sam Surridge...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea make unwanted history in role as continual Wembley bridesmaids

While his team-mates were celebrating, Jordan Henderson was busy consoling. The red flares had been lit, Kostas Tsimikas had set off on a lap of honour and Liverpool were headed for their supporters but their captain was nearer the halfway line, bent over a distraught Mason Mount. For the second time this season, a penalty miss decided a cup final between evenly-matched teams and this time Kepa Arrizabalaga had not ballooned a spot kick into orbit.Rather, Mount had been denied by Alisson, joining Jerzy Dudek and Bruce Grobbelaar among the Liverpool goalkeepers who have secured silverware in shootouts. For Mount,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger frustrated after missing out on final Chelsea trophy

Toni Rudiger is gutted to be leaving Chelsea without one last winner’s medal after Liverpool made Thomas Tuchel’s side pay on penalties in another cup final.Having lost February’s Carabao Cup showpiece to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on spot-kicks following an engaging, scoreless battle, history repeated itself as the sides met back at Wembley vying for FA Cup glory.Neither side could find the breakthrough across 120 minutes, with Alisson Becker denying Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas fired home to seal Liverpool a 6-5 sudden-death shoot-out triumph.It was Chelsea’s third FA Cup final loss in as many years and compounded February’s Carabao Cup...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Tv Tonight#The Premier League#Arsenal#Everton#Sky Sports Premier League#Sky Sports Ultra Hd#Lee Meslier
The Independent

William hands FA Cup to Liverpool after victory against Chelsea

The Duke of Cambridge handed the FA Cup trophy to a jubilant Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes on Saturday.William gave the cup, adorned with red ribbons, to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson from the royal box as fans cheered.Congratulations @LFC on being crowned 2022 Men’s FA Cup champions! Very well deserved after a long journey and commiserations to @ChelseaFC, you showed real fight for the full 120 minutes and more. W #FACupFinal— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2022It was passed from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy