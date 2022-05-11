ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Jamaal Williams 'doesn't give a f–k' about being on 'Hard Knocks'

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8TJY_0fabS5In00

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will be following the Detroit Lions around during training camp this summer, but for running back Jamaal Williams it does not really mean anything to him.

Williams was asked about being in that spotlight on Wednesday while meeting with reporters at OTAs and had quite a blunt response.

“I don’t give a f—k,” he said, whispering the cuss word. “I don’t care. I just want to play football. All that is to me now is more cameras walking around staring at me. …I just want to win football. I just want to win a Super Bowl, this year. Forget the ‘Hard Knocks’ and all that stuff.”

Ironically, Williams has the perfect personality that would make him a star on “Hard Knocks,” but the running back says he is just going to keep being himself.

“People think I’m funny, but I don’t do it on purpose,” he continued. “It’s just me. Just walk around and be me all the time. That’s it. I can’t fake nothing. They gonna see it. They gonna see it on my face. Every time they got a camera on my face, I’m just gonna look at them…I ain’t gonna smile at them. Maybe. We’ll see.”

Williams is not the only one who seems to be unfazed by the HBO cameras.

Jared Goff, who was subjected to “Hard Knocks” when he was with the Rams, also spoke about it recently.

“"It’s not as bad as you think it is,” he said. “But I think for the young guys, it’s always hard because they don’t know any better, to an extent. I was a victim of it myself. You have to be careful what you say and when you say it and which cameras are around. But for the most part, they’re trying to make us look good, the NFL is trying to make Detroit look good and they’re on our side, but you do have to be careful."

