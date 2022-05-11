ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Efron talks about possible High School Musical reunion and his plans to be a father

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago

Zac Efron is ready for a long awaited ‘High School Musical’ reunion! The Hollywood actor known for his role in the Disney series, has achieved incredible success in his career, starring in multiple movies and even with his own Netflix docu-series.

During his latest interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor revealed some of the things he would like to do in the future, including starting a family. Zac was asked about his recent role in the upcoming remake ‘Firestarter,’ in which he plays a dad.

“We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing,” Zac said about his new project, and confessed he still needs more time to prepare for the real thing.

“I think that was a healthy dose to put me off for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably,” he shared.

And about his fan-favorite role in High School Musical, Zac says he is waiting for Disney to make a move. “I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” he admitted, “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

