“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.

