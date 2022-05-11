Part of Beacon Hill Rd. closed for sewer project

Beacon Hill Rd. will be closed at the creek crossing between Holly Springs Dr. and Furlong Dr. beginning on Monday, May 16. The closure is expected to last for one week to accommodate sanitary sewer construction.

Motorists can use Holly Springs Dr., Appomattox Rd. and Della Dr. to detour around the closure. There will be no pedestrian access during the closure.

Construction is part of the Wolf Run Trunks D&E sanitary sewer project, which will increase the capacity of 4,200 feet of sewer line. So far, over 75% of the total pipe has been installed. This project is part of the city’s obligations under the court-ordered consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to improve Lexington’s sanitary sewers.