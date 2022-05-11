Chris Pratt talks about Maria Shriver’s adorable grandma nickname

Chris Pratt’ s daughter, Lyla , has a very tight bond with Maria Shriver . In a new interview, Pratt talked about parenting and about his daughter’s relationship with her grandma, and how they’ve come up with a special nickname for her since she’s so loved in their home.

RELATED:

Pratt stopped by the Today Show, where he discussed his new movie, “Jurassic World Dominion ,” and also family and his mother in law, Maria Shriver. “First of all, she’s like a living saint. I really do believe that,” he said. “She’s fantastic. She’s so engaged and thoughtful and caring and her house is like .... a welcoming kind of retreat. You just kind of relax when you go there. It’s really nice.”

He then talked about the tight bond that exists between his daughter and Shriver. ”She’s super doting. We call her ‘Mama G.’ And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to ‘Mama G’s’ house.” He also added that all kids loved going to Shriver’s house. “It probably doesn’t hurt that there are giant bowls of candy everywhere,” he said.

Maria Shriver is a beloved member of her family, with her children having only wonderful things to say about her. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has discussed how much her mother has helped her on her journey with motherhood and about their tight bond. “You are the goal mother, beyond inspirational in every way you mother your kids and how you grandmother Lyla Maria! You are the most loving, fun, caring, adventurous, welcoming, accepting and incredibly mothering at all times human on this planet,” wrote Schwarzenegger Pratt in a Mother’s Day Instagram post.

Patrick Schwarzenegger , Katherine’s brother and Maria’s son, has also talked about his mother and their tight bond, and how they’re all very close as a family unit. “We have Sunday dinners at [Shriver’s] house every week. My mom, she’s my everything,” he said. “I am a mommy’s boy. My dad would say it too.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in the year 2019. They had Lyla in 2020, providing Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger with their first grandchild. Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt are now expecting their second child.