Investigation underway after man found dead in Pulaski following shootout

By Alicia Patton
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead alongside a road in Pulaski on Tuesday night.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, David Simms, 23, of Jackson County was found dead on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road after a shootout that happened Tuesday night. Officials are reviewing footage on different cameras that were nearby the scene to determine the events that led up to Simms’ death.

'I just have no words': Nashville family urges for an end to gun violence after teen was shot and killed

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said they were also searching for a female acquaintance that was last seen with Simms on Monday in Murfreesboro. Investigators are concerned with her wellbeing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.

Homicide Investigation Continues in Giles County

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY FOLLOWING A ROADSIDE SHOOTING LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, DAVID SIMMS, 23, OF JACKSON WAS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH ON NANCY GREEN RIDGE ROAD ALONG WITH A GUN, SHELL CASINGS AND A STOLEN VEHICLE FROM FLORIDA. AUTORITIES ADVISE SIMMS HAD STOLE THE VEHICLE ON APRIL 25TH AFTER ASSAULTING THE FEMALE OWNER. HE WAS ALSO SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE OF A RESIDENTAL BURGLARY MONDAY IN MURFREESBORO, ACCOMPANIED BY A FEMALE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.
WHNT News 19

