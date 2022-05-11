Investigation underway after man found dead in Pulaski following shootout
PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead alongside a road in Pulaski on Tuesday night.
According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, David Simms, 23, of Jackson County was found dead on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road after a shootout that happened Tuesday night. Officials are reviewing footage on different cameras that were nearby the scene to determine the events that led up to Simms' death.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said they were also searching for a female acquaintance that was last seen with Simms on Monday in Murfreesboro. Investigators are concerned with her wellbeing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
