Appeals Court wants more evidence before ruling if Texas 7 member should get new trial

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals wants to hear more evidence before deciding whether a convicted 'Texas Seven' member should get a new trial.

This case involves one of the two remaining Texas Seven inmates. Randy Halprin is on death row for the Christmas Eve, 2000 murder of Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins. His execution was set, but halted after allegations arose that the trial judge, Vickers Cunningham, had anti-semetic leanings. Halprin in Jewish.

Under an order from the Court of Criminal Appeals, a trial court judge reviewed the matter and recommended a new capital murder trial.

But today the Court of Criminal Appeals put that recommendation on hold, saying before a new trial can be held it wants another hearing over the Cunningham matter, but this time it wants witnesses and testimony -- and sent the case back.

Halprin and six others inmates broke out of a south Texas prison in 2000 and wound up in Irving, Texas on Christmas Eve where they were in the process of robbing a sporting goods store when then officer Hawkins responded to the alarm and was murdered.

One of the 'Texas Seven' members committed suicide, and four have been executed, only Halprin and Patrick Murphy remain.

Murphy's death sentence has been delayed while there continues to be a fight in the courts over having a religious figure in the death chamber.

